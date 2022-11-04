e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaArvind Kejriwal on air pollution: 'Our government is in Punjab, we are responsible for stubble burning'

Arvind Kejriwal on air pollution: 'Our government is in Punjab, we are responsible for stubble burning'

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accepted that his government is responsible for the stubble burning in Punjab

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 04, 2022, 12:06 PM IST
article-image
AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | PTI
Follow us on

On November 4, at a press conference addressing the media the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accepted that his government is responsible for the stubble burning in Punjab.

"Pollution is not just Delhi's but the entire Northern India's problem. The Centre has to come forward and take specific steps so that the entire North India can be relieved from pollution. Air pollution is a North India problem. AAP, the Delhi government or the Punjab government are not solely responsible. Now is not the time for the blame game. There should not be politics over such a sensitive issue. I admit there is stubble burning in Punjab," Kejriwal said.

"In Punjab, we got only 6 months. The first few months went into implementing law and order. Please give us one more year to solve this," said.

Read Also
Delhi air pollution: Primary schools shut in city from tomorrow onwards, outdoor activities paused
article-image

"Farmers are not responsible for it. They want a solution. The day they find the solution, they will stop burning stubble. If there is stubble burning in Punjab, our government is responsible for it. We take responsibility for it. We have been in the government for only six months which is a very less period. The Punjab government has taken steps. I hope the stubble-burning incidents will be much lesser by next year," he said.

Mann claimed that more stubble is being burned since agricultural output is likewise at all-time highs. As long as farmers receive Minimum Support Prices, the Punjab Chief Minister stated, his administration is considering diversifying away from paddy the following year. He offered substitutes including bajra, poplars, and vegetables.

May bring back Odd- Even scheme, schools shut in Delhi tomorrow onwards

"We're also mulling whether the odd-even scheme for vehicles should be implemented," Kejriwal added.

Primary schools in Delhi are to be closed tomorrow onwards till the pollution situation in the national capital improves.

"We're taking all steps to control the pollution situation. In lieu of that, we're shutting down all primary schools in Delhi from tomorrow... Also shutting down outdoor activities for all classes above class 5," the Delhi CM said.

Read Also
Delhi pollution: Parents divided on school closures as air quality worsens
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

CAT registrations go up 11%, over 2.56 lakh sign up for exam

CAT registrations go up 11%, over 2.56 lakh sign up for exam

Arvind Kejriwal on air pollution: 'Our government is in Punjab, we are responsible for stubble...

Arvind Kejriwal on air pollution: 'Our government is in Punjab, we are responsible for stubble...

Arvind Kejriwal to announce AAP's CM candidate for Gujarat Assembly polls today

Arvind Kejriwal to announce AAP's CM candidate for Gujarat Assembly polls today

NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC adds over 150 new seats; know more here

NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC adds over 150 new seats; know more here

Mumbai weather update: City's AQI 'moderate', stands at 134

Mumbai weather update: City's AQI 'moderate', stands at 134