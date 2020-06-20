Arvind Kejriwal has been vehemently opposing Lt. Guv Anil Baijal's decision of five-day compulsory institutional quarantine: Atishi

With the Centre stepping in to aid the Delhi government in its fight against the coronavirus, a difference of opinions seems to be brewing between the two. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "In the meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority, the issue of five-day compulsory institutional quarantine and rate of beds in private hospital was raked up. A consensus could be reached on both. Now, the meeting will again be held at 5 p.m."

Meanwhile, another AAP MLA Raghav Chadha said the five-day institutional quarantine order issued by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has led to many people saying they will not get tested fearing they might be whisked away to quarantine centres.

"According to BJP government decree - any corona-infected patient, regardless of symptoms or not, is to be put in a quarantine centre for 5 days. Due to this, I am getting calls from people of my constituency that they won't get themselves tested for fear of being whisked away to quarantine centres," AAP MLA Raghav Chadha told ANI.

Earlier on Friday, Delhi LG issued an order that every COVID-19 positive person in Delhi will have to stay in 5-day institutional quarantine. The L-G's order added that after the five-day institutional quarantine, asymptomatic Covid-19 patients will be sent for home quarantine.

"Every corona positive person will have to stay in the quarantine centre for 5 days. Only then a person will be sent to home isolation. But if there are symptoms then they will be sent to the quarantine centre or hospital, accordingly," the order issued by LG read.

(Inputs from Agencies)