Coronavirus in Delhi: AAP's Atishi Marlena tests positive for coronavirus

Kalkaji MLA and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi Marlena tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

According to reports, AAP spokesperson Akshay Marathe also tested positive for the virus. Earlier, two AAP MLAs Vishesh Ravi (Karol Bagh) and Rajkumar Anand (Patel Nagar) had tested positive for COVID-19.

Soon after news broke, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and prayed for Atishi's good health. "Atishi Ji has played an important role in the fight against Corona. I hope that she will be healthy as soon as possible once again," Kejriwal tweeted.