Coronavirus in Delhi: AAP's Atishi Marlena tests positive for coronavirus

Kalkaji MLA and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi Marlena tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.
According to reports, AAP spokesperson Akshay Marathe also tested positive for the virus. Earlier, two AAP MLAs Vishesh Ravi (Karol Bagh) and Rajkumar Anand (Patel Nagar) had tested positive for COVID-19.
Soon after news broke, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and prayed for Atishi's good health. "Atishi Ji has played an important role in the fight against Corona. I hope that she will be healthy as soon as possible once again," Kejriwal tweeted.
MLA from Delhi's Greater Kailash area and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj also tweeted saying: "Get well soon Atishi and Akshay Marathe (an AAP member who has also tested positive for COVID-19), recover soon from corona".
Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain, who has been admitted to a Delhi hospital after running a high-grade fever, was tested again for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The 55-year-old minister was brought to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) in the early hours of Tuesday and was administered a test for novel coronavirus infection that morning, for which he tested negative.
Last week the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also tested negative for the COVID-19 virus after a fever and throat pain. He had isolated himself at his official residence in the city as a precautionary measure.
