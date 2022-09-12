Arvind Kejriwal finally enjoys dinner with Gujarat auto-rickshaw driver, after being stopped by police from visiting latter's home

Arvind Kejriwal Twitter

Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was on Monday stopped by police from visiting a auto-rickshaw driver's house in Ahmedabad. Gujarat Police citing security reasons briefly stopped Kejriwal to not visit the driver's house for dinner.

Kejriwal had dinner at the rickshaw driver's place along with Gujarat AAP president Gopal Italia and the party's national joint general secretary, Isudan Gadhvi. The AAP chief shared pictures on his official Twitter handle.

Kejriwal, who is on a two-day Gujarat visit as part of the AAP's campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls, addressed a gathering of auto-rickshaw drivers in Ahmedabad in the afternoon.

An auto-rickshaw driver named Vikram Dantani, a resident of the city's Ghatlodia area, requested Kejriwal to have a dinner at his home.

He left his hotel around 7.30 pm and planned to reach the rickshaw driver's house in his auto.

AAP member Dr Safin hasan shared the video of the incident on Twitter.

The police stopped the AAP national convenor, which lead to a disagreement. He was later allowed to travel in the auto.

"I am your fan. In a video I saw on social media, you went to have dinner at the home of an auto driver in Punjab. So, will you come to my home for dinner?" asked Mr Dantani.

The Delhi Chief Minister immediately replied in the affirmative to the invitation.

"Autowalas of Punjab and Gujarat love me. Should I come today evening? at 8 pm," said the AAP leader.

Taking a jibe at Kejriwal, Gujarat Minister of State for Home and BJP leader Harsh Sanghvi, while replying to a video of that conversation, tweeted, "What an actor"!

