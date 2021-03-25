Arvind Kejriwal can be an option to PM Modi: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia on NCT Amendment Bill

The passing of Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 has created a stir in the political situation of Delhi. The bill has added a crisis for the ruling party Aam Aadmi Party as the Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and the party workers have expressed disappointment over the passing of bill and has been critcising the Modi government.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on March 25 said the passage of the bill giving primacy to Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor (L-G) over the elected government shows that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is insecure with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Reacting on the bill, he further said, "Passing of the Bill shows that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP government is feeling insecure with Arvind Kejriwal and his work. People have started saying that Arvind Kejriwal can be an option to Modi ji. The bill has been brought to stop Kejriwal ji from moving ahead."

In a bid to reduce Arvind Kejriwal's power in Delhi, prime minister Narendra Modi got the bill passed, said Sisodiya.