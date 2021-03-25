Arvind Kejriwal can be an option to PM Modi: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia on NCT Amendment Bill

The passing of Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 has created a stir in the political situation of Delhi. The bill has added a crisis for the ruling party Aam Aadmi Party as the Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and the party workers have expressed disappointment over the passing of bill and has been critcising the Modi government.
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on March 25 said the passage of the bill giving primacy to Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor (L-G) over the elected government shows that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is insecure with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Reacting on the bill, he further said, "Passing of the Bill shows that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP government is feeling insecure with Arvind Kejriwal and his work. People have started saying that Arvind Kejriwal can be an option to Modi ji. The bill has been brought to stop Kejriwal ji from moving ahead."
In a bid to reduce Arvind Kejriwal's power in Delhi, prime minister Narendra Modi got the bill passed, said Sisodiya.
Slamming the PM, he said, PM Modi has come down to negative politics today. So he will get political reply. We are talking to our legal experts and exploring our options."
"CM Kejriwal is a fighter, despite their attempts in last 6 years he fulfilled promises made in the manifesto," he added.
The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that seeks to make it clear that the “government” in Delhi means the “Lieutenant Governor” (L-G) was passed by the Lok Sabha on March 22.
The legislation was passed in the Rajya Sabha by a voice vote on March 24. However, a division was sought by the opposition when the government moved the bill for consideration.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)