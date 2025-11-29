Arunachal Pradesh News: Man Arrested With Cannabis Worth ₹2 Lakh Near Itanagar

A man was arrested with cannabis worth around Rs 2 lakh near Itanagar, police said on Saturday.
Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a scooter at Chandranagar on Friday, they said.
Cannabis and Cash Recovered
A search of the vehicle's boot space led to the recovery of four polythene bags containing about 2.2 kg of cannabis, along with Rs 600 in cash, Superintendent of Police (SP) Jummar Basar said.
The rider, identified as Santosh Biswas, was arrested, he said.
The two-wheeler was also seized, and a case was lodged under various sections of the NDPS Act, he added.
