Arunachal Pradesh: Nah Tribe Alleges Chinese PLA Encroached On Ancestral Land In Upper Subansiri, Seeks Govt Action

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Arunachal Pradesh's Nah tribal community has expressed concern over alleged incursions along the international border in Upper Subansiri district by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA).

The community has alleged that the Chinese army had occupied a major portion of their grazing, hunting and agricultural areas over the past six years.

The Nah Welfare Society (NWS) has submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner of Upper Subansiri, claiming that ancestral land under the Taksing revenue circle has increasingly come under Chinese control over the past six years, reported the Times of India.

“Our ancestral lands, which were our hunting areas where we freely roamed and collected forest products a few years back, and our cattle grazing areas are now under the occupation of the Chinese PLA,” the memorandum read.

”The allegations need to be officially confirmed by the administration,” Nalo said, before adding, “There are obvious concerns (regarding the allegations) since it’s a national issue,” Nacho MLA and BJP leader Nakap Nalo said on the matter.

Alleged Chinese activities

NWS alleged that the Chinese had significantly expedited their activities along the Taksing border area over the last 10 to 15 years “with an intention to occupy as much land as possible”.

According to the tribal organisation, several areas, which had been under their traditional control until 2020, were allegedly occupied by the PLA.

The organisation claimed locations like Oying in the Asaphila area, Paniar (Chujarta area), Marpan (Marnafe), Potrang (Lake), and Tindingtang (TG) had gradually come under Chinese incursion, alleging that these places were close to Taksing headquarters, with some of them being considered pilgrimage sites.

Infrastructure allegations

The memorandum also alleged the building of military camps and roads by the Chinese army on Indian territory.