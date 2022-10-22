Arunachal Pradesh helicopter crash: Army recovers mortal remains of four; search for fifth underway | Google

The Indian Army has so far retrieved bodies of four pilots who died after an ALH crashed near Singging village in Arunchal Pradesh. The mortal remains of four deceased were retrieved by late evening of October 21 and the efforts to retrieve the fifth body are on.

Reportedly, the pilots who lost their lives in the crash had a combined record of more than 600 flying hours on the chopper and over 1,800 service flying hours.

The Air Traffic Control (ATC) had also received a May Day call which hinted at the possibility of technical or mechanical failure. This will form the focus of the Court of Inquiry constituted following the accident to investigate the causes behind the mishap.

Military chopper crashes

A military chopper crashed near Tuting area in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district on October 21, at around 10:40 am.

Earlier on October 5 this year, an Indian Army pilot lost his life in a Cheetah helicopter crash near Tawang area of Arunachal Pradesh.

"The Cheetah helicopter flying in forward areas near Tawang crashed at around 10:00 AM during a routine sortie. Both the pilots were evacuated to the nearest Military Hospital," Army officials had said.