e-Paper Get App

Four killed, five injured after military cargo planes crashes in central Russia

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said an Il-76 military-transport plane crash landed in Ryazan due to an engine problem.

ANIUpdated: Friday, June 24, 2022, 03:27 PM IST
article-image
Russia's II-76 military-transport plane | Photo: Twitter/ Representative Image

Four people have died and five more have been hospitalized as a result of a military plane crash near the Russian city of Ryazan, the regional authorities said on Friday.

"The response group of the regional government says that, according to preliminary information, four people have died as a result of the plane crash near the Mikhailovskoye Roadway of Ryazan," the government was quoted as saying by Sputnik.

"Five more people are in the medical facilities of Ryazan with various injuries. They are receiving the necessary medical assistance," the authorities added.

All of the injured people are in stable condition. Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said an II-76 military-transport plane crash landed in Ryazan due to an engine problem.

According to the TASS news agency, the accident occurred when the plane was performing a training flight.

"While performing a training flight with no cargo on board, the crew detected an engine malfunction and decided to perform an off-runway landing," the ministry said.

Read Also
Death toll from Afghanistan's earthquake rises to 1,150; 3,000 homes destroyed
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeWorldFour killed, five injured after military cargo planes crashes in central Russia

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Political Crisis: No, Eknath Shinde hasn't left for Mumbai to meet Deputy Speaker

Maharashtra Political Crisis: No, Eknath Shinde hasn't left for Mumbai to meet Deputy Speaker

Who is Parameswaran Iyer? Know all about newly appointed CEO of NITI Aayog

Who is Parameswaran Iyer? Know all about newly appointed CEO of NITI Aayog

WATCH: Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand sculpture of NDA's Presidential election candidate Droupadi...

WATCH: Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand sculpture of NDA's Presidential election candidate Droupadi...

Maharashtra: Thackeray challenges rebels to survive without Sena tag; NCP leaders head to Matoshree

Maharashtra: Thackeray challenges rebels to survive without Sena tag; NCP leaders head to Matoshree

Nitin Gadkari approves draft of Bharat-NCAP car safety rating system for India

Nitin Gadkari approves draft of Bharat-NCAP car safety rating system for India