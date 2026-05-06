Arunachal Pradesh Govt Raises DA & DR By 2%, Benefiting Over 1.09 Lakh Employees And Pensioners |

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh government on Wednesday announced a two per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for 1,09,725 government employees and pensioners in the state, officials said.

An official of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that state government under Chief Minister Pema Khandu, in its continued commitment to the welfare of government employees on Wednesday announced enhancement of DA for serving employees and DR for pensioners and family pensioners by two per cent, raising the existing rate from 58 per cent to 60 per cent of basic pay and pension with effect from January, 1, 2026.

This revision follows the decision of the Government of India issued through office memorandum dated April 22, 2026 and April 24, 2026, regarding enhancement of DA and DR for Central government employees and pensioners, he said.

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The enhanced DA will be applicable to All India Service Officers serving in the Arunachal Pradesh government, Central government employees on deputation to the state government and all regular state government employees.

Similarly, the enhanced DR will be applicable to all pensioners and family pensioners, the CMO official pointed out. He said that the benefit will cover approximately 69,248 regular employees and 40,477 pensioners across the state.

According to the official, the annual financial implication on account of this enhancement is estimated at Rs 100.54 crore, comprising Rs 83.31 crore towards Dearness Allowance and Rs 17.24 crore towards Dearness Relief.

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Arrears for the period from January to April will be paid in cash. The total financial implication on arrears is estimated at Rs 33.51 crore, the official said, adding that the enhanced DA and DR from May 2026 onwards will be paid along with the monthly salary and pension.

The total financial implication, including arrears, is estimated at Rs 117.30 crore.

Congratulating the government employees, Chief Minister Khandu expressed optimism that they would reciprocate and give their best to the welfare of people, reaching the last man in the queue.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)