Arunachal Crisis: IAF & State Govt Launch Emergency Rescue & Relief Operations In Flood-Hit Keyi Panyor | Video | X

Keyi Panyor: The Arunachal Pradesh government on Wednesday activated emergency air support and, in coordination with the Indian Air Force (IAF), launched rescue and relief operations in flood-hit Keyi Panyor district after flash floods struck the Poosa area, facilitating the rapid deployment of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and equipment to affected locations.

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According to the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Arunachal Pradesh, the state's Department of Civil Aviation was immediately activated after receiving information about flash floods in the Poosa area and was placed on readiness for rescue and relief operations.

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Acting on a requisition from the Deputy Commissioner of Keyi Panyor district, the Department of Civil Aviation coordinated with the Eastern Air Command (EAC), Shillong, seeking air support for the evacuation and deployment of rescue personnel and materials.

The IAF subsequently launched an air support mission to airlift personnel and relief materials of the SDRF from Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) to Pitapool in Keyi Panyor district.

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The officials said the IAF team, operating under the guidance of Colonel R. Malhotra of the Ministry of Defence and Group Captain Mukesh Chauhan of the Eastern Air Command, successfully reached Hollongi and proceeded to Pitapool despite challenging weather conditions.

The SDRF team and essential rescue materials were transported to the affected area to support ongoing relief efforts.

Authorities said additional air support operations have been planned to meet further requirements as rescue and relief activities continue in the district.

The Department of Civil Aviation and the Department of Disaster Management expressed gratitude to the Indian Air Force, SDRF personnel and APD Hollongi for ensuring the swift deployment of air support during the emergency.

The Officials also acknowledged the efforts of Keyi Panyor, Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagar, Koto Mehta, the district police, and the Disaster Management team for providing ground support and coordinating operations despite difficult conditions on the ground.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)