Arun Jaitley Death Anniversary: PM Modi remembers 'his dear friend', others pay tribute to BJP stalwart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda and others on Monday paid homage to former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on his first death anniversary.

"On this day, last year, we lost Shri Arun Jaitley Ji. I miss my friend a lot. Arun Ji diligently served India. His wit, intellect, legal acumen and warm personality were legendary. Here is what I had said during a prayer meeting in his memory," Modi tweeted, posting a video of his speech at the condolence meeting held here for Jaitley last year.