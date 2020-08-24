Arun Jaitley Death Anniversary: PM Modi remembers 'his dear friend', others pay tribute to BJP stalwart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda and others on Monday paid homage to former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on his first death anniversary.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered his late Cabinet colleague and friend of many decades Arun Jaitley on his first death anniversary and said he diligently served India.
"On this day, last year, we lost Shri Arun Jaitley Ji. I miss my friend a lot. Arun Ji diligently served India. His wit, intellect, legal acumen and warm personality were legendary. Here is what I had said during a prayer meeting in his memory," Modi tweeted, posting a video of his speech at the condolence meeting held here for Jaitley last year.
Home Minister Amit Shah while paying tributes to former Cabinet Minister and BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley said that he was an "outstanding politician" and said he was someone who had "no parallels in Indian polity". "Remembering Arun Jaitley ji, an outstanding politician, prolific orator and a great human being who had no parallels in Indian polity. He was multifaceted and a friend of friends, who will always be remembered for his towering legacy, transformative vision and devotion to nation," Shah tweeted.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to Jaitley. While paying tributes Rajnath Singh said, "Remembering Arun Jaitley ji on his punyatithi. Jaitleyji was a stalwart who made a big contribution towards BJP’s growth and rise to power. He made a mark as a successful lawyer, seasoned parliamentarian and effective administrator. I offer my heartfelt tributes to him."
BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda also paid tribute to Jaitley, stating that "unending contribution of his public welfare policies and schemes in the nation-building will always be remembered."
Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Dr Jitendra Singh said that Jaitley's demise "left a void which is difficult to fill". "What #ArunJaitley meant to me, is an enigma even for me. For several years, he was virtually a part of my daily routine. It has never been the same after 24th August 2019. Friend, guide, mentor... all in one. He left a void, difficult to fill... atleast in our lifetime," he tweeted.
Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the former Union Minister played a pivotal role in the "inclusive development" of the country. "My tributes to able administrator, effective organiser Late Arun Jaitley Ji on his death anniversary. Arun Ji played a pivotal role in "Inclusive Development" of the country. #ArunJaitley ji," Naqvi's tweet read.
Meanwhile, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Gen (Retired) V K Singh said, "Remembering one of most versatile politicians, Arun Jaitley ji. An exceptional orator, lawyer, who delivered on all responsibilities assigned to him. His contribution will always be remembered."
The former finance minister Arun Jaitley died on August 24, 2019. He was 66. A key BJP leader and a crucial member of the party's brain trust for decades, Jaitley was an articulate champion of the saffron party's policies and ideology, and his warm personality and affable manners won him friends across the political spectrum.
Jaitley first became a Cabinet minister in the government of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000. He then went on to serve as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from June 2009. He was appointed the finance minister in the first term of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government in 2014. He opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons.
