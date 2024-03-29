Artificial Intelligence Should Not Be Seen As Magic Tool: PM Modi In Interaction With Bill Gates

PM

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released a 45-minute-long video of an interaction between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft on Friday Morning.

Technology, digital infrastructure, and artificial intelligence were the primary subjects of discussion between PM Narendra Modi and Bill Gates.

Expressing his opinion on the usage of AI tools like ChatGPT, Prime Minister Modi, during the interaction with Bill Gates at the Prime Minister's residence, said, "If we were to use AI as a magical tool, it would be a great injustice. If I use AI to save myself from laziness, then this is the wrong path. I should compete with ChatGPT. I will strive to go beyond AI."

अगर हम AI को एक मैजिक टूल के रूप में प्रयोग करेंगे तो बहुत बड़ा अन्याय होगा।



अगर मैं AI का इस्तेमाल अपने आलसीपन को बचाने के लिए करता हूं तो ये गलत रास्ता है।



मुझे तो ChatGPT के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करनी चाहिए। मैं AI से आगे जाने की कोशिश करूंगा।



- पीएम @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/RMmH0XXnON — BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) March 29, 2024

When Gates asked him about the technological advancements that excite him, the PM mentioned health, agriculture, and education as sectors where he is striving to bring significant change.

Addressing the issue of the digital divide in India, PM Modi stated, “I decided not to allow a digital divide in India and hence extended the infrastructure to villages across the country.”

I have launched a programme - NaMo Drone Didi.



I have two goals behind this programme-



1). To make 3 crore 'Lakhpati Didis' in the country i.e. making 3 crore women of the country to earn Rs. 1 lakh annually, that too from underprivileged families.



2). I want to modernise… pic.twitter.com/yJNffE1Ok0 — BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) March 29, 2024

Boasting about his achievements in advancing digitalisation in the country, he mentioned, "I have launched a program - NaMo Drone Didi. I have two goals behind this program: first, to empower 3 crore 'Lakhpati Didis' in the country, meaning to help 3 crore women from underprivileged families earn Rs. 1 lakh annually. Second, I aim to modernise agriculture and ensure women's participation in it. Today, Drone Didis say - 'We didn't know how to ride a bicycle, but now we have become pilots; we're operating drones!'"