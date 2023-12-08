Arrogance Caught On Camera: 2 Men Believed To Be Cops Create Massive Ruckus At Ghaziabad Restaurant (Watch)

RUCKUS AT GHAZIABAD RESTAURANT | @SachinGuptaUP

Ghaziabad, UP: Two-Three men believed to policemen created massive ruckus in a restaurant in Ghaziabad city of Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place at 10 pm at a restaurant named Madan Sweets restaurant in Ghaziabad. No injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident. As per reports that are yet to be confirmed, the policemen were claiming themselves to be posted in Dadri and allegedly created ruckus as the restaurant staff denied them food citing hours being closed.

Sequence caught on camera

The entire sequence was captured on CCTV camera. The incident took place on 6th December at 10:48 pm. In the video, a customer believed to be a policeman was seen arguing with the restaurant cashier. After that his associate was seen coming forward and joining the argument. Later the staff was seen attempting to bring the tempers down but in no vain. When the matter got escalated, restaurant staff tried to escort them out of the restaurant. However one of the customers was seen coming back at the cash counter. He was seen pushing the cash counter that later literally collapsed. After that person who pushed the cash counter was seen dragging a restaurant staff out. While other staff members tried put the cash counter back in place.

UP : गाजियाबाद के मदन स्वीट्स रेस्टोरेंट में रात 10 बजे के बाद खाना देने से मना करने पर कथित पुलिसकर्मियों ने उत्पात मचाया। कैश काउंटर गिराया, कर्मचारियों से बदतमीजी की, उन्हें गाड़ी में किडनैप करने की कोशिश की। ये पुलिसकर्मी खुद को दादरी (ग्रेटर नोएडा) में पोस्टेड बता रहे थे। pic.twitter.com/r3VQNeFrM0 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) December 8, 2023

There is no confirmation yet on whether a case has been filed against those who created ruckus at the restaurant. But the video has definitely sent shock waves across the city of Ghaziabad with the brazen arrogance totally caught on tape.