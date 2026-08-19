Arrest Warrant Issued Against TMC MP Mahua Moitra In Alleged Hate Speech Case

TMC MP Mahua Moitra | X

A Krishnanagar court in West Bengal on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra after she repeatedly failed to appear before it in an alleged hate speech case.

The Third Judicial Magistrate directed that the warrant be issued immediately and asked for an execution report to be submitted by August 28. The court had directed Moitra to appear on Wednesday, but she did not turn up.

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Her lawyer told the court that the MP would not appear, citing concerns that she could be heckled outside the court premises. The magistrate, however, took a strong view of her repeated absence, observing that her conduct showed a “lackadaisical approach” towards complying with court orders.

Read Also Bengal Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against TMC MP Mahua Moitra In Alleged Hate Speech Case

The complaint stems from a video message posted by Moitra after a group of women reportedly gathered outside the court carrying eggs when they learnt that she was expected to appear. The complainant alleged that her remarks hurt religious sentiments and were provocative.

The case was registered on June 17 under provisions relating to promoting enmity, outraging religious feelings, criminal intimidation, and other offences.

The court had provided Moitra multiple opportunities to appear before proceeding with the arrest warrant.