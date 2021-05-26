'Arrest toh unka baap bhi nahi kar payega': Amid row with IMA, remarks by Baba Ramdev go viral

As the COVID-19 pandemic rages, Baba Ramdev and his consumer packaged goods company, Patanjali Ayurved has repeatedly made headlines. From touting Coronil was a cure for COVID-19 to the more recent incident wherein he dubbed allopathy a "stupid science" - the yoga guru has emerged a controversial figure. But if a now viral video clip is any indication, that does not seem to be bothering him overmuch.

Even as the Indian Medical Association (IMA) served Ramdev a defamation notice for alleged disparaging remarks against allopathy and allopathic doctors, the Patanjali founder appeared to be laughing off the thought of his possible arrest.

"Arrest toh unka baap bhi nahi kar payega," he can be heard saying in the short video. While it is not clear who exactly he is referring to, Ramdev also laughs off various names he's been called, as well as other remarks made by critics.

The IMA for their part have demanded an apology from him within 15 days, failing which it said it will demand a compensation of Rs 1,000 crore from the yoga guru. He has been asked to make a video clip contradicting his previous allegations, and also asked to withdraw a "misleading" advertisement from all platforms endorsing Coronil kit as an effective medicine for COVID-19. Failing this, the notice says, an FIR and a criminal case will be lodged against him by the IMA.