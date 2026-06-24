'Arrest Bhagwant Mann': BJP Ups Ante Against Punjab CM Over '₹10 Lakh' Bribe For 'Forging' Forensic Report Charge - VIDEO

New Delhi: Trouble continues to mount for Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded his arrest following allegations that top Punjab Police officials paid Rs 10 lakh for a fake forensic report to declare an “objectionable” viral video allegedly showing the desecration of Sikh Gurus' photos and linked to the CM as manipulated.

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This comes days after the Akal Takht, the highest temporal and spiritual seat of authority in Sikhism, took action against Mann over the controversy, referring to a video that allegedly showed him "disrespecting the Sikh Gurus".

The Akal Takht had last week punished Mann by declaring him "anti-Sikh" over the video.

Responding to this, the Punjab government had presented a forensic report, which it claimed was prepared after analysis of the video at two forensic labs, to assert that the person in the video was not the Chief Minister and that it was a fake video circulated to defame Mann.

In a surprising turn of events, Gurugram Police registered a case and arrested individuals allegedly involved in forging the forensic report made public by the Mann government.

Gurugram Police claimed they have exposed a conspiracy to manipulate digital evidence by fabricating a fake forensic and cyber analysis report linked to the viral video case.

The complainant, a Haryana-based forensic and cyber investigation expert, Jaspreet, stated that individuals claiming to be senior Punjab government officials, including a DIG-rank and an SP-rank officer, approached him. They allegedly pressured him to arrange forensic laboratory reports that supported a predetermined conclusion favouring the Chief Minister, reports said.

The BJP accused Mann of misusing state machinery and questioned AAP supremo and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for remaining "silent" on the issue.

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Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, addressing a press conference, said, “Bhagwant Mann remained silent, Arvind Kejriwal also remained silent, and today the arrests and case filed against those who provided this forensic report were made… The way such a grave sin has been committed, and the attempt to suppress it with the help of money and the police, has been challenged. Sikh authorities, the dignity of Sikhs, and the sentiments of Sikhs have been challenged… When will a case be filed against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann? When will Bhagwant Mann be arrested in this case?”

Jaspreet admitted in a recorded statement that he fabricated the reports under immense duress and had no knowledge of the technical competence or accreditation of the listed entities.