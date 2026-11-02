Army Porter Loses Foot In Accidental Landmine Blast Near LoC In J&K's Rajouri | X

Jammu, Nov 2: An army porter was seriously injured on Monday after accidentally stepping on an anti-personnel mine near the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Rajouri district.

Porter Loses Foot In Mine Explosion

Officials said that Krishan Lal, a resident of Langar village, accidentally triggered the mine explosion while moving through a forward area in the Nowshera sector at 11.30 am.

Lal lost his right foot in the explosion and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, officials added.

Landmines Pose Threat Along LoC

The forward areas along the LoC are dotted with landmines to prevent cross-border infiltration. However, some of these mines occasionally get dislodged and washed away due to heavy rains, resulting in accidents and posing a threat to people residing in forward areas, officials said.

Civilian Porters Support Army Operations

Army porters are civilian labourers engaged by the army to carry loads, etc., in the border areas of J&K. The army has always compensated its porters after they met a mishap during their engagement.

Indian Army porter recruitment rallies in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) hire civilian porters on a contractual basis to handle essential logistics and supply chain tasks in tough, high-altitude border terrains.

Eligibility Criteria For Army Porters

General criteria for their engagement include an age limit between 18 and 40, open to male citizens and generally open to residents of all J&K districts, though candidates from any Indian state are technically eligible to participate in the open rallies. The candidate must be medically and physically fit to handle demanding high-altitude operations.

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Porters Serve In Harsh Border Conditions

Army porters have been doing commendable service working in extremely harsh weather and hostile conditions along the LoC and the international border in J&K. These civilian labourers work shoulder to shoulder with the army soldiers and constitute an important complement of the border defence personnel.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)