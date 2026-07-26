Army Officer's Son Dies In Vasant Kunj Car Crash; Woman Friend Survives

New Delhi: A 20-year-old man was killed after a speeding car lost control and plunged into a drain in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, police said. A young woman travelling with him survived the crash and is out of danger.

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According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West) Amit Goel, Vasant Kunj South Police Station received information about the accident on Friday.

The investigation revealed that the deceased, identified as Yashvendra, and his female friend had stayed at a friend's house the previous night. They were on their way to the woman's residence on Friday morning when the accident occurred near the Nangal Dewat traffic signal.

Police said the road was slippery, causing Yashvendra to lose control of the vehicle. The car veered off the road, fell into a drain and overturned.

Although the car belonged to the woman, Yashvendra was driving it at the time of the accident.

Yashvendra was the son of an Indian Army officer, police said. The woman, a resident of Vasant Kunj, is the daughter of a cyber security professional employed with a private company in Okhla.

During questioning, the woman told police that the vehicle skidded because of the slippery road surface, leading to the crash. She also informed investigators that she and Yashvendra had become friends while studying in the United States.