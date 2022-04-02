Army Medical Corps Raising Day 2022: Know its history, significance

The Army Medical Corps Establishment Day is celebrated on the occasion of the founding day of the Army Medical Corps each year on April 3.

The Indian Army Medical Corps has seen combat and active operations in all operations and wars in the Indian Army was involved, as part of combat formations or as hospitals apart from providing life-saving services in tertiary/referral hospitals around the country

The Bengal Presidency Medical Service, which was the first of the military service of the three Presidencies in India, was established on January 1, 1764.

The Indian Army Medical Corps (IAMC) came into existence on April 3, 1943, by the amalgamation of the Indian Medical Service (IMS), Indian Medical Department (IMD) and Indian Hospital Corps (IHC).

After independence, IAMS was rechristened as Army Medical Corps. The then President of India Dr S Radhakrishnan had presented the Presidential Standards to AMC on its raising day on April 3, 1966.

The Army Medical Corps provide medical services to army personnel along with their families. The Army Medical Corps (AMC) also extend their services to civilians during disasters and natural calamities. The motto of the AMC is Sarve Santu Niramaya (may all be free from disease and disability).

The Army Medical Corps comprises about 6,000 Medical Officers including specialists, 300 Non-Technical Officers, 3,500 Nursing Officers, 50,000 Junior Commissioned Officers/Other Ranks and 9,000 defence civilian employees

Lesser know facts:

The Army Medical Corps (AMC) came into existence as a homogeneous corps of officers and men on the pattern of the Royal Army Medical Corps on 3 Apr 1943 by the amalgamation of the Indian Medical Service, the Indian Medical Department and the Indian Hospital & Nursing Corps.

The Indian Hospital Corps was formed on 1 June 1920 by combining the Army Hospital Corps and Army Bearer Corps and the subordinate personnel of Indian Station Hospitals.

Over 10,400 women officers are serving in the three services, including 6,589 in the armed forces medical services, according to details provided by the defence ministry.

In 1881, the Army Hospital Native Corps was formed of menials of the disbanded British Regimental Hospitals, Compounders, dressers, ward coolies, barbers, shop coolies, cooks and sweepers and were designated as Hospital Attendants.

With the abolition of the Presidency Armies by the Government and the evolution of the Army into 10 Divisions, the Army Hospital Native Corps was re-organised into 10 Companies as Army Hospital Corps.

80 Parachute Field Ambulance was the first medical unit to be raised for airborne operations and to provide medical cover to 50 Indian Parachute Brigade in 1941 and was followed by 60 and 7 Parachute Field Ambulances.

The AMC has always rendered sterling services in all wars and Operations including the wars of 1948, 1965, 1971, IPKF and Kargil.

The IAMC was re-designated as Army Medical Corps with effect from 26 January 1950.

(with sources inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 04:41 PM IST