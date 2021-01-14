Army Day 2021: Top viral moments which will make you feel proud of India's bravehearts

Indian Army is the savior which never lets the nation down, irrespective of the kind of catastrophe which befalls on the nation, Indian Army is always ready and set to fight it out and raise the tri-color high.
On 15th January 1949, last British Commander in chief of the Indian Army, General Sir Francis Butcher was overtaken by Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa. In recognition of this historic event, 15th January is celebrated as Army Day throughout the country.
Here are the top viral moments which will make you respect the Indian Army even more-
Indian Army soldiers guard the National borders in the bone chilling cold of Siachen where the temperature drops to -60 degrees. It's not just the enemies one has to be vary of, frost bites and cold winds also poses a huge threat. This image showcases the undying strength and spirit of the Indian Army
It's not just Siachen where the cold winds pose a threat. Temperatures in Kashmir during the winters drops extremely low. Terrorists and infiltrators are regularly given a fitting reply by the Indian Army in the region. This picture showcasing one of our soldier guarding the bunker in the snow covered landscape is surely inspiring.
It's not just the battlefield where the Indian Army serves the Nation. During the flood relief operation in Hyderabad, innumerable lives were saved by our valiant soldiers.
After the Galwan clash, Indian Army has been on its feet to give a befitting reply to the Chinese troops once again. This picture of our soldiers, all set and ready to scale any heights is just incredibly inspiring.
Serving the Nation despite of all odds is what signifies the Indian Army. Indian Army is also the perfect example of unity in diversity where state, city, religion, gender etc. doesn't matter, what matters is the strength, passion and courage to serve the country.
Celebrating Christmas 15,000 to 20,000 feet with a smile on their faces despite of the fact that they are away from their families, just Indian Army things.
The courage and determination of the Indian Army is astounding. With enemies constantly trying to infiltrate, Indian Army is alert, agile and always ready to protect and serve the nation.
