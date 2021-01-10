Army Day 2021: A peak into the lives of army wives

From looking after the kids to bringing in hot food after a hard long day of work, these families make every moment special, says Bhavna Bisht. Bhavna is new to the concept of staying alone, but is finding happiness in work-life balance. Elaborating her idea about an extended family she says, “We are not always fortunate enough to find a posting that is closer to home, which is when this extended family makes us feel at home. All it needs is a warm hello and a cup of coffee to break the ice, and next thing you know, you become the best of buddies. This is my first time staying away from my better half, and it has been one hell of a ride, but with good people around it has been a little easy to settle down. Calling and creating a home away from home is only possible when you have people who, without an ounce of thought, will run for you even in the middle of the night.”

A teacher by profession, Bhavna finds her calm through her work and enjoying special moments with her daughter, Nayesha. A bunch of new neighbours who bring in their stories of struggles and happiness makes the staying apart a little easy, too.

Virtual sacrifices

“What people witness as a spectator is the party life, fun, moving around in military vehicles, but what they don’t see are the sacrifices we put in as wives. For someone who has always been brought up in the warmth of parents, maintaining a long distance relationship is like walking on a thin thread. This life has its own share of ups and downs, but this adventure is definitely not for the weak-hearted,” feels Prajakta Limaye, who juggles her life between balancing a house, kid (son Shlok) and working towards her passion for singing.