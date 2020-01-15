Army Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on Jan 15? Here's all you need to know about the parade

January 15 is celebrated as Army Day every year to mark the day the first Indian Marshal took charge of the Indian Army in 1949. General KM Cariappa was the first-ever Indian Marshal, the two before Cariappa were British.

Every year on Army Day, the army demonstrates a parade at the Cariappa Parade Ground of Delhi Cantonment, the Army Chief takes the salute. This year, the new Army Chief General Mukund Naravane will be taking the salute.

Army Day is a celebration of the pride of India, it is an important day for the Indian army, it is the day the army remembers all its braveheart martyrs.

Here are the most important things you ought to know about Army Day: