Army Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on Jan 15? Here's all you need to know about the parade

January 15 is celebrated as Army Day every year to mark the day the first Indian Marshal took charge of the Indian Army in 1949. General KM Cariappa was the first-ever Indian Marshal, the two before Cariappa were British.
Every year on Army Day, the army demonstrates a parade at the Cariappa Parade Ground of Delhi Cantonment, the Army Chief takes the salute. This year, the new Army Chief General Mukund Naravane will be taking the salute.
Army Day is a celebration of the pride of India, it is an important day for the Indian army, it is the day the army remembers all its braveheart martyrs.
Here are the most important things you ought to know about Army Day:
1. The Army Day parade at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi’s Cantonment area is the highlight of the day. The parade is looked over by the Army Chief and led by the General Officer Commanding, HQs Delhi Area. Gen Naravane will be accompanied by the other two service chiefs.
2. The Cariappa Parade ground is the largest one in Delhi. Its name is a tribute to the first Field Marshal of India.
3. The newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat will also take the salute today.
4. Today the Army Chief will also be distributing gallantry awards to soldiers and unit citations to different battalions for outstanding and sustained performance during operations.
5. Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra awardees also attend the Army Day parade every year.
6. The parade also includes a combat display and the military hardware display.
7. For the first time ever, a woman officer will be the Parade Adjutant. Captain Taniya Shergil, who was commissioned into the Corps of Signals two years ago has played an important role in directing the parade.
