'PoK will be part of India if govt wants': Army Chief Naravane

Army Chief General MM Naravane on Saturday said that if government wants PoK will be part of India. Army Chief MM Naravane said that, "there is a parliamentary resolution that entire J&K is part of India.If Parliament wants it,then,that area (PoK) also should belong to us. When we get orders to that effect, we'll take appropriate action."

Army Chief Gen M M Naravane termed the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff a "very big step" towards integration of the three forces and said the Army will ensure its success.

He also asserted that allegiance to Constitution should guide "us in all times". "Justice, liberty, equality and fraternity as enshrined in Constitution must guide us," he said.

Addressing a press conference, Gen Naravane said the focus of training will be on preparing the Army for future wars which will be network-centric and complex.

We are prepared to deal with challenges along northern border," the Army chief said when asked about China enhancing military infrastructure.