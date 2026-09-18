Army Aviation Squadron Airlifts Donated Kidney At Night, Saves Soldier's Life In Haryana-Panchkula Mission | X - westerncomd_IA

The Army Aviation Squadron of Western Command carried out a night-time aerial mission to transport a donated kidney from PGIMS Rohtak to Command Hospital, Chandimandir. The organ was successfully transplanted into a serving Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO). The operation was supported by a secure green corridor created by the civil administration.

Chandigarh, Sep 18: In an effort to save a serving soldier's life, the Western Command of the Army Aviation Squadron has executed aerial transportation of a donated kidney by night from PGIMS Hospital in Rohtak to Command Hospital, Chandimandir, officials said on Friday.

Army conducts emergency organ transport

The donated organ was transplanted into a serving junior commissioned officer (JCO) of the Indian Army, Western Command, they said.

"Racing against time, the mission was executed with precision and seamless coordination, enabling a team of doctors at Army's Command Hospital, Chandimandir in Panchkula district to successfully transplant the kidney and save the life," a statement released here said, while also noting the selflessness of the donor's family.

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The mission was facilitated by the civil administration through a secure green corridor, ensuring swift and uninterrupted movement, according to officials.

Earlier green corridor operation

Over a week ago, Panchkula police had similarly created green corridors to transport the life-saving organs of the wife of an armyman, who was declared brain dead at Command Hospital, Chandimandir.

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