Gujarat Shocker: Man Kills 5-Year-Old Daughter, Keeps Body In Fridge Before Suicide; 3 Notes Found | Representational Image

A 40-year-old construction site supervisor allegedly killed his five-year-old daughter, kept her body inside a refrigerator and later died by suicide at their home in Gujarat’s Amreli district, police said on Friday.

Kishore Dhanak allegedly smothered his daughter Himanshi on Wednesday before placing her body inside the refrigerator and hanging himself, Rajula Deputy Superintendent of Police Nayana Goradiya told news agency PTI.

Wife’s Brother Sent To Check On Him

The deaths came to light after Dhanak’s wife, Manjuben, who had gone to her father’s house on September 14, could not contact him by phone.

She sent her brother to check on Dhanak on Wednesday evening. When there was no response from inside the house, she broke in and found Dhanak hanging from a ceiling fan.

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According to the first information report (FIR), police found three suicide notes on a bed at the house.

Loan, Unpaid Dues Mentioned In Note

Manjuben stated in the FIR that Dhanak wrote in one of the notes that he had taken a personal loan and invested the money in construction work. He allegedly said his business friends owed him ₹7.25 lakh but had not paid him.

“He had to receive ₹7.25 lakh, but they (business friends) had not given him anything. Now he had no money and could not find any solution, and hence, he was committing suicide with his daughter,” the FIR stated.

In another note, Dhanak said he had killed his daughter because he did not want her to suffer after his death. In the third note, he apologised and disclosed that he had kept the child’s body inside the refrigerator.

Room Decorated With Balloons, Candles

Inspector PL Chaudhary said the room showed signs that Dhanak had apparently arranged what appeared to be a final birthday celebration for his daughter.

“There was something unusual about the room,” Inspector P L Chaudhary told news agency PTI.

The room had been decorated with balloons and candles. Dhanak had dressed Himanshi in white clothes, placed a dupatta on her head and put cushions inside the refrigerator. He had also placed ‘tulsi’ leaves on the child’s lips, Chaudhary said.

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“It seemed like he wanted to celebrate her birthday one last time. They had also performed a puja with idols in the room, which was decorated with balloons and candles. He also kept chocolates in the room and refrigerator,” Chaudhary said.

Although it was not Himanshi’s birthday, a paper bearing the words “Happy Birthday Himanshi” had been placed on the refrigerator, he said.

Murder Case Registered

Police have registered a case under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway.