Armoured Security Convoy Halts In Ayodhya, Personnel Offer Prayers At Ram Temple Before Poll Duty In Assam And West Bengal

Ayodhya turned into a focal point of attention after a large convoy of armoured vehicles belonging to central security agencies halted in the temple town on Sunday. | X @IANS & File Pic

Ayodhya turned into a focal point of attention after a large convoy of armoured vehicles belonging to central security agencies halted in the temple town on Sunday. The personnel, deployed for upcoming elections in Assam and West Bengal, stopped to offer prayers before proceeding to their assigned duty locations.

Public curiosity

According to officials, the convoy was on its way to the poll-bound states when security personnel decided to make a brief halt at Ayodhya Dham. A large number of armoured vehicles parked near Nishad Raj Chowk drew curiosity among local residents, who gathered to witness the unusual movement.

Video of the day : Armored vehicles carrying security personnel for the West Bengal, Assam elections reached Ayodhya. The deployed staff offered prayers at the Ram Temple before heading to their election duty postings. pic.twitter.com/YJzxKfuCUm — Mr Sinha (@Mrsinha) April 5, 2026

Security personnel visited the Ram temple and offered prayers with full devotion. Some of the jawans said they wanted to seek blessings of Lord Ram before undertaking the crucial responsibility of election duty and ensuring security during the polls.

Resume journey

After completing the pooja, the convoy resumed its journey towards Assam and West Bengal. Officials said the forces are fully prepared for deployment to ensure smooth and secure conduct of the elections.

Local residents described the scene as rare and striking. “We have never seen so many armoured vehicles together in Ayodhya. It felt like something out of a movie,” said Ramesh Gupta, a shopkeeper near Nishad Raj Chowk. Another resident, Sunita Devi, said, “There was a sense of pride seeing our security forces. People stood watching in awe as the convoy passed.”

Many locals also appreciated the gesture of the jawans stopping for prayers. “It shows their faith and dedication. Before going for such an important duty, they came here to seek blessings. It is a good feeling for us as residents,” said a local youth.