Rajasthan News: 'Give Priority To Core Workers, Beware Of Defectors,' Says Former CM Vasundhara Raje | VIDEO

Vasundhara Raje | X - @BJP4Rajasthan

Jaipur, April 6: On the foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the former CM of Rajasthan, Vasundhara Raje, asserted to accord priority to the core workers of the party and be vigilant against leaders who frequently switch parties.

Raje's advice has come at a time when the party workers in Rajasthan are waiting for political appointments in various government bodies.

Concerns over defections and opportunistic politics

While addressing the party workers on the foundation day of the party, Raje expressed her concerns regarding leaders who switch parties and the prevalence of opportunistic politics.

She asserted that the greatest threat to the party comes from those who switch their political allegiance solely for self-interest and lack loyalty to the ideology of the organisation.

“There are numerous instances where leaders win elections representing one party, defect to another, win again from there, and subsequently return to their original party. This brand of politics is a grave challenge to the organisation, as such leaders work solely for their self-interest and possess no genuine connection to the party's core spirit,” said Raje.

Emphasis on loyal party workers

She emphasized that workers deeply rooted in the BJP's core ideology deserve respect at all times. The true strength of the organisation lies in its dedicated workers, not in those who merely utilise the party to serve their interests.

"Responsibilities should be entrusted only to those workers who demonstrate unwavering loyalty, dedication, and adherence to the organisation's core values. Before assigning responsibilities, it is imperative to thoroughly scrutinise a worker's background and his commitment to the party's ideology, as there can be no compromise on ideology."

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Context of pending political appointments

Raje's statement is being taken as the voice of the party workers, as it has been more than two years of BJP government in Rajasthan, and many of the key political appointments are yet to be done. The party workers are waiting to get rewarded for their hard work in bringing back the party in power.