Are you listening PM Modi? Retired Army General expresses 'disgust' and 'disappointment' over Galwan Valley 'fiasco'

Amid stand-off between India and China, Retired Army General Birender Dhanoa on Thursday said that he was disgusted and disappointed over Galwan Valley fiasco.

The Retired Army General's comment came after twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in a clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

Taking to Twitter, Birender Dhanoa wrote: "I am just so disgusted and disappointed on reading that after the fiasco at PP 14 in Galwan, the Army has post haste inducted 500 full-body protectors and riot gear for soldiers deployed in Eastern Ladakh, and is probably going to give them riot clubs as well! Think what mixed messages the troops would get; "that we have weapons but our leaders are too timid to authorise their use even after loss of so many lives"; or "why are we being made to do police like duty on an active border"; and even "why are we not sending a clear warning to China that no more jostling or shoving, we mean business!"