Are you listening PM Modi? Retired Army General expresses 'disgust' and 'disappointment' over Galwan Valley 'fiasco'

Amid stand-off between India and China, Retired Army General Birender Dhanoa on Thursday said that he was disgusted and disappointed over Galwan Valley fiasco.
The Retired Army General's comment came after twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in a clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.
Taking to Twitter, Birender Dhanoa wrote: "I am just so disgusted and disappointed on reading that after the fiasco at PP 14 in Galwan, the Army has post haste inducted 500 full-body protectors and riot gear for soldiers deployed in Eastern Ladakh, and is probably going to give them riot clubs as well! Think what mixed messages the troops would get; "that we have weapons but our leaders are too timid to authorise their use even after loss of so many lives"; or "why are we being made to do police like duty on an active border"; and even "why are we not sending a clear warning to China that no more jostling or shoving, we mean business!"
He further said that our adversary would be laughing at this latest kit in our armoury. The Retired Army General suggested that the government should give lightweight body armour to Indian Army personnel. "We should be giving them lightweight body armour, organising fire support, increasing our ISR capability much more and giving an unambiguous warning to the Chinese that the rules of the game have irrevocably changed," Birender Dhanoa said.
On Thursday, a report had surfaced saying that a consignment of 500 body protectors (riot protective gear) was airlifted from Mumbai to Leh.
According to a report by India Today, the first consignment of 500 sets of full-body protectors was airlifted from the Mumbai-based supplier to Leh where it is to be distributed among troops deployed along the LAC. The body protectors comprise padded polycarbonate inserts and protects wearers from sharp objects and stones.
The clash in Galwan Valley on Monday night is the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La in 1967 when India lost around 80 soldiers while over 300 Chinese army personnel were killed.
