Are India's affairs 'fodder' for Canadian politics? Twitter split over Trudeau's remarks on farmers' protest

Netizens on social media were abuzz with their idiosyncratic reactions after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday expressed concerns about the protest by farmers in India against laws to liberalise farm trade.

Twitter was chattier than usual, and while some objected to a foreign premier's remarks on India's internal affairs, others welcomed in the sense of solidarity at display beyond borders.

Notably, Trudeau has said that Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protest.

Criticising his remarks on the ongoing farmers' protests near Delhi, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday told the Canadian premier not to play politics using "India''s internal issue as fodder".

"Dear @JustinTrudeau, touched by your concern but Indias internal issue is not fodder for another nations politics. Pls respect the courtesies that we always extend to other nations. Request PM @narendramodi ji to resolve this impasse before other countries find it okay to opine," tweeted Chaturvedi, a Rajya Sabha member.