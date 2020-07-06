'Arbitrary, mala fide and unconstitutional': TMC writes to EC over amended poll rules

But while this may be a necessary precaution if the virus outbreak does not subside in the near future, the All India Trinamool Congress has urged the EC to withdraw the Amendment. Calling it "unconstitutional", TMC MP Subrata Bakshi who is also the General Secretary of the party said that the party had deep reservations about the same.

"We consider this move of wanting those above 65 years of age to vote through postal ballots as arbitrary, mala fide, unconstitutional, and ex facie a violation of Right to Secrecy of Vote, Right to Free and Fair Elections, and Right to Health of the Citizens of the India," Bakshi wrote in a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner.

He pointed out that many of the countries leaders, including Prime Minister Modi and several Chief Ministers were above the age of 65. He added that the decision to treat people of that age bracket as "outcasts" was "arbitrary and without cogent reasons".

"According to this latest amendment, they will surely find themselves in an absurd situation where they can campaign but not be allowed to vote at polling booths. It is rather ridiculous to suggest that a candidate over 65 years of age participates in an election, carries out campaigns, and then casts vote through postal ballot," he noted.