Apex court lobs Central Vista ball in Delhi High Court

New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to interfere with the ongoing construction in the Central Vista Development Project in the national capital and instead lobbed a plea back to Delhi High Court to consider giving an early date to the case already pending before it. A Bench comprising Justices Vineet Saran and Dinesh Maheshwari told the petitioner's senior counsel Siddharth Luthra that the HC has already taken cognizance of the grievance and so better for the HC to decide the matter.

Luthra pleaded that the construction cannot be declared as an essential activity to continue risking the life of workers and their families. "We hope and trust that the High Court shall consider the request of early hearing and pass an order," the Court said. The petitioners Anya Malhotra and Sohail Hashmi approached the Apex Court, pointing out that Delhi High Court had adjourned the matter to May 17, and that too without issuing notice.

In its order, the Supreme Court said: “... we request advocate Luthra to make a request before the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court on Monday to take up the matter as early as possible, because, according to him, there is extreme urgency in the matter.” —Our Bureau