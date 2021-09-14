AP EAMCET 2021: Result for Agriculture CET released at sche.ap.gov.in

The result for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2021 has been declared today for Agriculture stream candidates.
Students can check their results on sche.ap.gov.in.
Steps to Download AP EAPCET (EAMCET) Result 2021
Go to sche.ap.gov.in
Click on the Agriculture stream result link
Enter your registration number and hall ticket number
Submit and download result
