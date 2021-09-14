AP EAMCET 2021: Result for Agriculture CET released at sche.ap.gov.in

The result for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2021 has been declared today for Agriculture stream candidates.

Students can check their results on sche.ap.gov.in.

Steps to Download AP EAPCET (EAMCET) Result 2021

Go to sche.ap.gov.in Click on the Agriculture stream result link Enter your registration number and hall ticket number Submit and download result

ALSO READ NEET cheat gang says it worked hard for last one year to find dummy candidates

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 12:15 PM IST