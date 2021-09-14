e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 12:15 PM IST

AP EAMCET 2021: Result for Agriculture CET released at sche.ap.gov.in

FPJ Web Desk
AP EAMCET 2021: Result for agriculture CET released at sche.ap.gov.in | File Photo

The result for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2021 has been declared today for Agriculture stream candidates.

Students can check their results on sche.ap.gov.in.

Steps to Download AP EAPCET (EAMCET) Result 2021

  1. Go to sche.ap.gov.in

  2. Click on the Agriculture stream result link

  3. Enter your registration number and hall ticket number

  4. Submit and download result

NEET cheat gang says it worked hard for last one year to find dummy candidates

