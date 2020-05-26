Anyone travelling to Punjab must undergo mandatory quarantine of 14 days: CM Amarinder Singh

Meanwhile, the number of novel coronavirus cases in Punjab rose to 2,106 on Tuesday after 25 more people tested positive for the infection, according to a medical bulletin.

There are 148 active cases of COVID-19 in the state. Five more patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recoveries to 1,918, the bulletin stated.

Out of the 25 new COVID-19 cases, 10 were from Jalandhar, five in Pathankot and four in Hoshiarpur districts. Two each were afflicted with the disease in Ludhiana and Amritsar, followed by a case each in Faridkot and SBS Nagar districts, it said.

A total of 69,818 samples have been taken so far for testing in the state. 40 people have died due to the pandemic, and a patient is critical and on ventilator support, the bulletin said.

Amritsar continued to top the COVID-19 tally with 331 coronavirus cases, followed by 230 in Jalandhar, 175 in Ludhiana and 154 in Tarn Taran districts.

(With PTI inputs)