Anyone travelling to Punjab must undergo mandatory quarantine of 14 days: CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has on Tuesday said that anyone travelling to the state has to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine period. He added that the people have to download the state-developed COVA app at the entry point.
Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said, "Anyone coming to Punjab via flights, rail or road will be required to undergo mandatory quarantine of 14 days. They will be required to submit the self-declaration form & download COVA App for same at the entry point. Screening & testing is also being done as per ICMR guidelines."
Earlier in the day, Amarinder Singh said that one can get daily updates on COVID-19 through the COVA application. One can also apply for e-passes for inter-state travel with the help of the app. "23 lakh Punjabis have already downloaded this app and I will urge other others to download it as well," he said.
Meanwhile, the number of novel coronavirus cases in Punjab rose to 2,106 on Tuesday after 25 more people tested positive for the infection, according to a medical bulletin.
There are 148 active cases of COVID-19 in the state. Five more patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recoveries to 1,918, the bulletin stated.
Out of the 25 new COVID-19 cases, 10 were from Jalandhar, five in Pathankot and four in Hoshiarpur districts. Two each were afflicted with the disease in Ludhiana and Amritsar, followed by a case each in Faridkot and SBS Nagar districts, it said.
A total of 69,818 samples have been taken so far for testing in the state. 40 people have died due to the pandemic, and a patient is critical and on ventilator support, the bulletin said.
Amritsar continued to top the COVID-19 tally with 331 coronavirus cases, followed by 230 in Jalandhar, 175 in Ludhiana and 154 in Tarn Taran districts.
(With PTI inputs)
