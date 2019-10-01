Anxiety grips Muslim community of Mumbai after BJP leaders raise the need of 'nationwide' NRC

The National Register of Citizens (NRC) which was introduced in Assam by the Modi-led government since then anxiety gripped section of Mumbai's Muslim community.

According to FirstPost, NRC which was introduced in Assam have served to deepen anxieties among a section of the Muslim community. According to local community leaders and social workers, many people have taken action to ensure that they have their identification documents in order. 79-year-old Khalick Shaikh, a resident of Mahim, told the Firstpost, "I have lived in this area since my birth in 1940. However, some of my official documents were completely damaged due to termites. So, recently, I contacted the institution where I had completed my school education, and got my school leaving certificate."

Salim Khan, who resides in Chembur and runs the Humanity Group of Consultancies, which advises people on maintaining official documents, told the FirstPost, "I have been working in this field for over ten years. When I started this work, there was no speculation about the NRC process being implemented across the country. However, of late, a lot of people have been coming to me with questions about the NRC. After all, chief ministers of many states have said that they plan to introduce the NRC process. It is better to be prepared before any such process begins."

After NRC was implemented in Assam, several BJP leaders, including Union home minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, have spoken about the need to the undertake a similar process in other states of the country. Union home minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah has said that India shall soon introduce a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC). He said the government has a mandate for carrying out such an exercise since it was part of the BJP’s election promises, based on which the party was voted to power.