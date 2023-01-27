Anurag Thakur slams 'boycott' culture, says, 'People comment without complete knowledge'

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur | ANI

Amid massive success of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan despite calls for boycott, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Friday slammed the culture of boycotting films just to pollute the atmosphere.

Govt has established CBFC to decide on movies: Thakur

"The Government of India has already established the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC. If any film goes to the theater, it will pass through there (CBFC). They after all aspects. A movie comes to a theater only after permission from there.

People comment without knowledge to pollute atmosphere: Thakur

The union minister praised Indian films saying they are making a name for themselves. At the same time, he stressed that things like boycott culture pollute the atmosphere for our films.

"Our films are making a name for themselves in the world today. At such time, this (boycott) type of talk pollutes the environment. To spoil the environment, sometimes people comment even without complete information, then it also causes harm, this should not happen," Thakur said in Mumbai.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pathaan braves boycott call, becomes massive success

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan's movie Pathaan became the victim of Boycott trend as several right-wing organisations, leaders and social media accounts took objection to the saffron bikini worn by Deepika Padukone in one of the songs from the movie.

However, as the movie released Wednesday, all aspersions cast on its success were swept away as the movie marked the biggest opening for any Bollywood movie.

The film registered the biggest opening across the globe in the history of Hindi cinema, and the second day figures just make it bigger and better.

SRK' spy-thriller opened with a bang at the box office as it earned over ₹100 crore globally on its first day. In India, the film minted ₹55 crore on its opening day. And now, the film has officially entered the ₹100 crore club in India as well.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)