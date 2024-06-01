Anuradha Paudwal Releases Music Series 'The Works Of Adi Shankaracharya' At British Parliament

Left to Right - RUBAYAT JAHAN, SEEMA MALHOTRA MP, ANURADHA PAUDWAL, LORD TARIQ AHMAD, KAVITA PAUDWAL, RAJA KASHIF |

Playback singer Anuradha Paudwal launched her music series about the teaching of Adi Shankaracharya at the British Parliament's House of Commons in the United Kingdom. With an aim to bring Sanatana Dharma closer to the world, the singer cum politician became the first Indian to present the teachings of Shankaracharya at the British Parliament.

A multicultural evening was celebrated in the House of Commons at the British Parliament in UK, where 'The Works of Adi Shankaracharya', a music series of the scriptures by the great teacher and philosopher of Sanatan Dharma, was presented by Anuradha Paudwal. The event also witnessed release of an India-Bangladesh cross-border music collaboration between Paudwal and Bangladeshi music composer Asif Ali.

Padmashri Dr Anuradha Paudwal |

The evening spearheaded a movement where people from diverse backgrounds and faiths were united by love and respect for their origins, a thought endorsed by Sanatan philosophy. Paudwal's aim is to familiarize the world with Sanatan Dharma, a mother of philosophy that encompasses various religious doctrines and teaches humans to live in harmony with themselves and the world around them. It is a universal philosophy that binds a diverse society together.

The initiative was attended and greatly appreciated by the host and MP of the British Parliament Seema Malhotra, Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon- Minister of State for Middle East, North Africa, South Asia, United Nations and the Commonwealth, Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict, Gopi Hinduja, Head of the Hinduja Group and many esteemed members of the audience.

Padmashri awardee Paudwal unveiled her music series works of Adi Shankaracharya, teachings of a much revered philosopher and teacher of Sanatan who single handedly strived to reintroduce a purist Vedic way of life for commoners and kings alike. Adi Shankaracharya taught pure Vedic wisdom that allows to achieve material and spiritual success. He was a traditionalist who did not dilute or misinterpret systems but was proud of his origin as a Devta Upasaka.

Read Also Singer Anuradha Paudwal Joins BJP Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Paudwal said, “Sanatan Dharma is often misinterpreted. In reality, it encompasses a timeless and universal philosophy that promotes individual strength, harmony and an inclusive ecosystem. Its teachings emphasize the importance of inner peace, spiritual growth and the interconnectedness of all beings. By promoting these values, it seeks to create a world where diverse cultures can unite under a common platform of mutual respect and understanding. I am committed to taking this message of peace and unity to audiences around the world”.