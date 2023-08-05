Anti-Sikh Riots Case: Congress Leader Jagdish Tytler Appears At Rouse Avenue Court Amid Protests In Delhi (VIDEO)

Jagdish Tytler Appears At Rouse Avenue Court Amid Protests | Twitter | ANI

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler appeared at Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Saturday in connection with the 1984 anti-sikh riots case. The court had issued summons against the Congress leader to appear. The Rouse Avenue court has listed the matter for scrutiny of a supplementary charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler on August 11.

Jagdish Tytler was granted anticipatory bail by the sessions court in connection with the case on Friday. The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi asked Tytler to furnish the bail as per the condition imposed by the sessions court. The sessions court asked Jagdish Tytler to furnish Rs one lakh as bail bond. The court said that it has received the bail order franted to Jagdish Tytler by sessions court.

The court summoned Jagdish Tytler to supply a chargesheet to him in connections with 1984 Anit-Sikh riots case, which was supplied to the Congress leader, informed the court.

Members of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) held a protest outside Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler over the 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots case. A minor clash also erupted between the members of the DSGMC and Delhi Police outside the Rouse Avenue Court. The video of the incident is making rounds on social media. The entry gate of the courtroom was closed by the Delhi Police citing security reasons.

