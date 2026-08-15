'Anti-National' Row: BJP Slams Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan After He Seeks Exemption From Vijayapura Tricolour Hoisting | File Photo

Bengaluru: Karnataka Housing and Wakf Minister B Z Zameer Ahamed Khan has kicked up a controversy by seeking exemption from hoisting tricolor at Vijayapura, for which he is the in-charge minister.

At the last minute, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar despatched Udipi district in charge minister Basavanthappa to Vijayapur and asked Food and Civil Supplies Minister Rizwan Arshad to take care of the Udipi district flag hoisting.

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On Aug 13, Zameer wrote a letter to the Chief Minister, requesting to relieve him from the responsibility of the district in-charge minister of Vijayapura district. Citing the reasons for his busy schedule, where he was looking after the ministry as well as preparing the grounds for forthcoming elections to Greater Bengaluru Authority local bodies. He also said that he would not be able to hoist the tricolor at Vijayapura on Aug 15, due to his busy schedule.

Shivakumar accepted his request and made last minute changes in the district in charge of ministers. He shifted Basavanthappa, who was district in charge of Udipi district to Vijayapur and appointed Rizwan Arshad as Udipi district in charge. Shivakumar also asked them to take care of the independence day flag hoisting ceremony of these two places.

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However, the BJP has not taken the issue lightly and have come down heavily on Zameer for refusing to hoist the independence day tricolor. BJP Chief whip Sunil Kumar said that it was a matter of pride to hoist tricolor in a district headquarters as a minister. ``However, by declining the pride, Zameer has proved himself as anti National. If he doesn't want the respect of hoisting the tricolor as a minister, he should relinquish his ministry also,'' he said.

Opposition leader R Ashok sought for a strict action against Zameer. ``Refusing to go for flag hoisting is nothing but dishonoring the National flag. This is insult to the Nation and the Congress should initiate action against him,'' Ashok added.