Anti CAA protest: Protest again spirals out of control

The worrisome aspect is that the protest in Seelampur began around 1 pm, when school buses were on the road and taking children home. People from the area had gathered at a prominent crossing for a protest march.

Sources said trouble erupted when the crowd showed up a little early and was asked to disperse. The protesters allegedly targeted vehicles, including school buses. The police moved in to check the violence but were outnumbered as protesters started throwing stones at them.

A drone was spotted in the chaos, hovering over the trouble spots. The Delhi Police reportedly used the drone to keep an eye on the ground situation. Seelampur remained tense for hours after the violence, with local elders appealing for peace.

The entry and exit gates at six metro stations were shut for a few hours and traffic was restricted. The police said there were initially small groups of people who started the protest and meandered in the lanes and by-lanes of Seelampur.

But, by the time they came on the Jafrabad main road, there were almost 3,000 people. The situation is expected "to worsen" in the coming days in the national capital, according to information shared by the central intelligence agencies with the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Thousands of students again hit the streets near Jamia Millia Islamia, for "protecting the soul of India". That the government is constrained by its straitjacket approach to on campus protests is obvious.

On Tuesday, when protests against the citizenship law erupted at Madras University, the police barged into the campus and dispersed the agitating students who had assembled to decide their next course of action.

In a knee-jerk response, the university has announced holidays till December 23. Incidentally, the students had launched their protest with a token march through the campus.