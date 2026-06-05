 'Another Surya?' Social Media Erupts After Hindu Man Allegedly Killed Over Tissue Paper Dispute In Outer North Delhi
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'Another Surya?' Social Media Erupts After Hindu Man Allegedly Killed Over Tissue Paper Dispute In Outer North Delhi

Social media posts have claimed that a man named Vikas was killed in Delhi's Holambi Kalan area following a minor dispute and that the accused later posted about the incident on Instagram before fleeing. Police have not announced any arrests, while the motive and authenticity of the online claims remain unverified.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, June 05, 2026, 06:01 PM IST
'Another Surya?' Social Media Erupts After Hindu Man Allegedly Killed Over Tissue Paper Dispute In Outer North Delhi

Claims circulating on social media have alleged that a man identified as Vikas was killed in Delhi's Holambi Kalan area of Outer North Delhi following a minor dispute. However, authorities have not officially confirmed the details being shared online, including the motive behind the alleged crime.

Several posts on X claimed that the accused, identified as Bablu Alam, attacked Vikas with a wooden plank after an argument reportedly related to a tissue paper dispute. The posts further alleged that the accused later uploaded content on Instagram and subsequently went absconding.

According to the social media claims, the victim worked at a local salon. Screenshots purportedly showing an Instagram post by the accused after the incident have also been shared online.

As of the time of publication of this article, the police had not responded to the viral claims. Details regarding the circumstances leading to the alleged assault and the exact motive remain unclear.

The claims have drawn significant attention online, with some users comparing the incident to the recent killing of 17-year-old Surya Chauhan in Ghaziabad, a case that sparked widespread public outrage.

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It is important to note that the authenticity of the social media posts and the allegations contained in them could not be independently verified. Authorities are yet to issue a statement confirming the facts of the case or the sequence of events surrounding the alleged murder.

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