Another round of ATAGS Howitzer trials at Balasore; 'best gun in world,' says DRDO

Asked if the ATAGS was better than the guns available with China and Pakistan, Gade said, "in fact, this is the best gun in the world because no other country has been able to such a system built on this high-technology with a high rate of firing capability."

Comparing the advancement of the ATAGS over the legendary Bofors and the other guns in the world, Gade said the ATAGs can fire five rounds in a minute whereas the others can fire only three.

"The range is also very high at 48 kilometers whereas the Bofors can fire at 32kms using the same type of round. The mobility is also very high. The gun will be very reliable, maintenance-free and robust," he said.

The Indian Army is looking at the acquisition of around 1600 artillery guns and was looking at Israeli guns ATHOS as an option for quick induction of 400 pieces.

"The Indian Army's requirement is for 1580 towed artillery guns and apart from that, they need 150 ATAGS and another 114 Dhanush guns. So, there is a requirement of a total of 1,800 guns. The way the ATAGS is performing and come up, I am sure that this entire requirement of 1,800 guns can be met by this gun only," Gade told ANI.

On being asked to compare the ATAGS with the ATHOS and French Nexter guns, Gade said, "If you look at the qualitative requirements of the ATHOS and Nexter guns, the requirements of the ATAGS are very stringent. So, definitely, the guns systems are not very contemporary. If we look at the future as 2027-2030, the ATAGS is the answer for those times for the Indian Army."

On being asked whether there was a need for India to import any howitzer from abroad in view of the presence of howitzer, Gade said, "not at all. I feel India as a country, we have developed the core competence and technology is there to meet the country's requirements for world-class guns."

