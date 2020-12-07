Made-in-India howitzer Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System undergoes trials in Maharashtra

The Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) project was started in 2013 by DRDO to replace older guns in service in the Indian Army with a modern 155mm artillery gun.

The DRDO laboratory Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) partnered with private players Bharat Forge Limited, Mahindra Defence Naval System, Tata Power Strategic Engineering Division and public sector unit Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) for this purpose. The ATAGS howitzer was first publicly showcased at 68th Republic Day parade in 2017.