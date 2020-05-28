Another Pulwama type attack averted in Jammu and Kashmir: Here's what we know so far

On Thursday, a vehicle-borne IED blast was averted as security forces detected a car fitted with explosives in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.
"A major incident of a vehicle borne #IED blast is averted by the timely input and action by #Pulwama Police, CRPF and Army," the Kashmir zone police wrote on its Twitter handle.
According to reports, a white coloured private car was flagged by security forces at a mobile vehicle check point but the driver sped away. The security forces fired few shots at the car, which they found abandoned some distance away.
The explosive was kept in a blue drum inside the car. A bomb disposal squad reached the spot on Thursday morning. People were asked to move away from the vicinity. During checking, an IED was found fitted in the vehicle. The bomb disposal squad then instead of diffusing the explosive, exploded the vehicle.
Sources told news agency ANI, Pulwama Police got credible information last night about a terrorist moving with an explosive-laden car ready to blast at some location. They took out various parties of police and security forces and covered all possible routes keeping themselves and the police and security forces away from the road at safer locations.
Investigation so far have revealed that the white colour Santro car had a number plate of a two- wheeler, which was registered in the name of a resident of Jammu's Kathua.
Vijay Kumar, IG Police Kashmir said that the suspect was identified as Adil, who is a Hizbul Mujahideen militant. "We had received information that a militant of Jaish-e-Mohammed is going to carry out the operation. So we suspect that Adil (occupant of the car carrying IED) - a Hizbul Mujahideen militant is also in touch with Jaish-e-Mohammed", he said.
"He (Adil) intended to target vehicles of security forces. We are calling expert teams from the outside. We suspect that the vehicle was carrying 40-45 kg of explosives," he further added.
In February 2019, 40 CRPF soldiers were killed in a similar IED laden car driven by a Adil Ahmed Dar, a Jaish terrorist. Later in April last year, a similar failed attempt of exploding IED happened in Banihal in which Hizbul terrror module was said to be involved. Both cases of terror conspiracy are being investigated by NIA.
