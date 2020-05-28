Another Pulwama type attack averted in Jammu and Kashmir: Here's what we know so far

The explosive was kept in a blue drum inside the car. A bomb disposal squad reached the spot on Thursday morning. People were asked to move away from the vicinity. During checking, an IED was found fitted in the vehicle. The bomb disposal squad then instead of diffusing the explosive, exploded the vehicle.

Sources told news agency ANI, Pulwama Police got credible information last night about a terrorist moving with an explosive-laden car ready to blast at some location. They took out various parties of police and security forces and covered all possible routes keeping themselves and the police and security forces away from the road at safer locations.

Investigation so far have revealed that the white colour Santro car had a number plate of a two- wheeler, which was registered in the name of a resident of Jammu's Kathua.

Vijay Kumar, IG Police Kashmir said that the suspect was identified as Adil, who is a Hizbul Mujahideen militant. "We had received information that a militant of Jaish-e-Mohammed is going to carry out the operation. So we suspect that Adil (occupant of the car carrying IED) - a Hizbul Mujahideen militant is also in touch with Jaish-e-Mohammed", he said.