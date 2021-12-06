'Another day, another milestone': India vaccinates 85% of eligible population with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

India on Monday has vaccinated 85 per cent of the eligible population with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

Taking to Twitter, Mandaviya tweeted: "Another Day, Another Milestone. 85% of the eligible population inoculated with the first dose of #COVID19 vaccine." "With PM @NarendraModi ji's mantra of 'Sabka Prayas', India is marching ahead strongly in the fight against COVID-19," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, the Union Health Minister said that over 50 per cent of India's eligible adult population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Hailing the achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the inoculation drive has crossed another important milestone and it is important to keep this momentum going to strengthen the fight against the pandemic.

"India's vaccination drive crosses another important milestone. Important to keep this momentum to strengthen the fight against COVID-19," Modi tweeted, tagging Mandaviya's tweet on the milestone.

"And yes, keep following all other COVID-19 related protocols including masking up and social distancing," the prime minister said.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 05:02 PM IST