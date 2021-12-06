e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

We regret loss of life in Nagaland army op, monitoring situation: Amit Shah tells Lok SabhIndia beat New Zealand by 372 runs in second and final Test in Mumbai to clinch series 1-0India reports 8,306 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours; active caseload currently stands at 98,416Maharashtra logs 7 new cases, heightens scrutinyDelhi's air quality remains 'very poor' category, AQI at 311
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 05:01 PM IST

'Another day, another milestone': India vaccinates 85% of eligible population with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

FPJ Web Desk
Bengaluru: A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at a government hospital, amid possible threat for spread of Omicron variant of COVID-19, in Bengaluru, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. | (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Bengaluru: A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at a government hospital, amid possible threat for spread of Omicron variant of COVID-19, in Bengaluru, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. | (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Advertisement

India on Monday has vaccinated 85 per cent of the eligible population with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

Taking to Twitter, Mandaviya tweeted: "Another Day, Another Milestone. 85% of the eligible population inoculated with the first dose of #COVID19 vaccine." "With PM @NarendraModi ji's mantra of 'Sabka Prayas', India is marching ahead strongly in the fight against COVID-19," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, the Union Health Minister said that over 50 per cent of India's eligible adult population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Hailing the achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the inoculation drive has crossed another important milestone and it is important to keep this momentum going to strengthen the fight against the pandemic.

"India's vaccination drive crosses another important milestone. Important to keep this momentum to strengthen the fight against COVID-19," Modi tweeted, tagging Mandaviya's tweet on the milestone.

"And yes, keep following all other COVID-19 related protocols including masking up and social distancing," the prime minister said.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

As India completes vaccinating 50% eligible population, people take to Twitter to congratulate govt... As India completes vaccinating 50% eligible population, people take to Twitter to congratulate govt...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 05:02 PM IST
Advertisement