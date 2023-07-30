Another Cross-Border Love Story: Sri Lankan Girl Comes To India; Marries Boyfriend In Andhra Pradesh

Vigneshwari and Laxman | Twitter

In recent times, we've come across numerous stories that exemplify the enduring power of boundless love, where one of the partners navigates across the partners to meet the other and get married to them.

Here's another one to add to the collection.

Young Sri Lankan comes to India to marry boyfriend

It involves a young woman from Sri Lanka who came to India on a tourist visa and got married to her boyfriend in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district. However, her story faces uncertainty as her visa is expiring in a week, and the police have informed her that she must return to Sri Lanka within the visa's prescribed time.

The couple, Vigneshwari and Laxman, initially connected on Facebook and had been in love for seven years before taking this significant step in their relationship.

On July 8, Vigneshwari arrived in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district with a tourist visa in hand. Laxman, a mason by profession, warmly received her and brought her to his home.

With the blessings of Laxman's family, the couple exchanged vows on July 20 at the Sai Baba Temple in Venkatagirikota, officially becoming a part of their family.

The district authorities were made aware of Vigneshwari's stay and wedding here, and they got in touch with the couple three days ago.

Superintendent of Police, Y. Rishanth Reddy, arranged a meeting with the couple at a police station, where they were served a notice stating that the Sri Lankan woman must return to Sri Lanka by August 6, the expiration date of her tourist visa.

Couple of such incidents in recent past

In recent times, there have been other notable cross-border love stories. Seema Haider from Pakistan came to India with her four children to marry her online game acquaintance Sachin. Similarly, an Indian married woman Anju followed her heart to Pakistan to be with her beloved Narullah. One of the earliest recorded instances of such cross-border love and relationships is Hasmat Ara's epic journey in the 1980s.