Another biopic on PM Modi titled ‘India in My Veins’ in the making

Lucknow: After the flop of first biopic ‘PM Narendra Modi’, which did not fare well due to the Covid-19 lockdown, ‘India in My Veins’ will be the second biopic movie on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The second biopic ‘India in My Veins’ is being made by the famous Bollywood Director-Producer Subhash Malik. Subham Malik is the Associate Producer of the new film.

“The shooting of the biopic on Prime Minister will start from March 29 in Ayodhya and it will be ready for the release within six months,” announced Malik.

Malik said that he was planning to make a biopic on the Prime Minister for quite some time. “After a lot of research work, the script of the biopic is ready. The film on him is an attempt to thank Modi ji for the work he has done for the country,” said Malik.

Capt Raj Mathur will play the lead role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while Malik has selected Bollywood actors who played different roles in Mahabharat and Ramayana as other cast of the biopic.

Bollywood actors Raza Murad, Surendra Pal, Bindu Dara Singh, Asrani, Shahbaz Khan will be part of the star cast of the new biopic on Narendra Modi.

Major part of the shooting of the biopic will be done in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab. The biopic will focus on the journey and achievements of Narendra Modi since he became the Prime Minister in 2014. The rise and rise of Modi in Indian politics and his efforts to establish India as the global leader will be depicted in the biopic.

“It was due to efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Indians now get much respect abroad. Back home, he has developed the country with his vision and policies to march ahead with developed nations. I am honoured to play the lead role in the biopic on him,” said Capt Raj Mathur.

Earlier, Sandeep Ssingh had produced Vivek Oberoi starrer ‘PM Narendra Modi’. Directed by Omung Kumar, the biopic was first released in May 2019 and re-released in October 2020 post Covid-19 lockdown. But the film did not fare well at the box office due to Lok Sabha polls restrictions and Covid-19 pandemic.