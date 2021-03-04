Ek Aur Naren: Biopic on PM Narendra Modi to feature Gajendra Chauhan

A biopic inspired by the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi called 'Ek Aur Naren' will be made and will feature Gajendra Chauhan, who essayed the role of Yudhishthira in B R Chopra's mega TV serial on the epic Mahabharat, in the lead role.

Film director Milan Bhowmik told PTI on Thursday that 'Ek Aur Naren' will have two strands in its story - one dealing with the life and work of Swami Vivekanada who was born Narendranath Dutta and the other projecting the vision of Narendra Modi.

The director said the film encapsulates the lives of two personalities - Vivekananda who spent his life to spread the message of universal brotherhood and how the Indian culture espoused inclusiveness.

The other personality - Modi who, he said, has taken India to a new height and is one of the most popular icons in the field of politics.

"Both personalities have elevated Bharat to another height globally with their ideologies and service to the people," he said.