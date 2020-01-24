Another bid to delay hanging of Nirbhaya convicts

New Delhi: In another delaying tactic in the February 1 hanging of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, their lawyer AP Singh on Friday moved an application in the Patiala House court, accusing the Tihar Jail authorities suppressing the curative petitions he wants to file on behalf of three of the convicts -- Vinay Sharma (26), Akshay Kumar Singh (31) and Pawan Gupta (25).

Only Mukesh Singh (32) has exhausted the remedies of mercy and curative petitions as the President on December 17 rejected his mercy plea while the Supreme Court has dismissed his curative petition.

The lawyer claimed three other convicts have also sought reliefs through applications filed from the Tihar Jail where they are lodged but the authorities delayed them. He said the jail authorities were blocking his clients' right to move the Supreme Court. In view of the urgency of the matter, the court agreed to hear his application on Saturday.

Earlier on Monday, a 3-judge Bench headed by Justice Mrs R Banumathi had dismissed the juvenility plea of Pawan Gupta, noting that he had repeatedly taken the same plea before different courts that he was a juvenile when he committed the ghastly crime on December 16, 2012.