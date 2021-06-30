Annual declaration of immovable property now mandatory for govt employees in Rajasthan

The Sarkari babus of Rajasthan will now have to declare their immovable property every year. The Rajasthan government has made it mandatory for all cadres of government employees right from officers to doctors, teachers, engineers and fourth class. If one fails to comply with the orders he will not be considered for promotions and annual increments.

Till now, the declaration of immovable property was compulsory only for the officers of administrative services and gazetted officers, but now each government employee has to declare his immoveable assets on January 1st every year. The valuation of the property will be done based on the government rate of the property. ‘This provision will be implemented on all boards, corporations, commissions, government companies and autonomous bodies,’ said the order issued by the government.

This decision of the government is meant to be a step to control the problem of corruption in government machinery as the maximum amount of bribe is invested in immovable property. There are more than 8 lakh government employees in Rajasthan and the anti-corruption bureau of the state is trapping an average of one employ daily.

The bureau had registered 363 cases of corruption in the year 2020, while 27 cases have been registered against gazette officers in 2021 till now. The officials say that this provision will make it easy to trace the properties of accused government employees and help the government to put a check on the cases of disproportionate assets.